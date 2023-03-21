Anyswap Price Tops $10.19 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $189.91 million and approximately $12,353.72 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $10.19 or 0.00036337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00360086 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,341.65 or 0.26172471 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.9086542 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,842.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

