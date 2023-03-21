Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AON by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AON traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.06. 203,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,731. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

