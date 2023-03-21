Apollo Currency Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $600,440.03 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $600,440.03 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00061639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00041974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018611 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

