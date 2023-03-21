ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Featured Stories

