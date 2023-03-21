Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

