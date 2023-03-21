Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $44,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

AJG traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.24. 245,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,100. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

