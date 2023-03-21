Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSE AINC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786. Ashford has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

