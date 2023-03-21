Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) CRO Eyal Goldstein Sells 20,000 Shares

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eyal Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Asure Software alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Eyal Goldstein sold 624 shares of Asure Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $9,085.44.

On Monday, March 6th, Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of Asure Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00.

Asure Software Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,521. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research increased their target price on Asure Software to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.