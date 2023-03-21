Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $283.90 million and $15.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

