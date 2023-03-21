Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 628,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

