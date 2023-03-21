Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.24. 1,694,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

