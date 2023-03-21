Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of BST stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 10,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

