Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. 8,494 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.