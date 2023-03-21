Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. 98,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.