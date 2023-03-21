Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,561 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

