Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

