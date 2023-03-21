Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $5.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 2,310,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,642. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.