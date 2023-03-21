Ballew Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 3,300 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

JCI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 892,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,094. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

