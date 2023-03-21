Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

