Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 196,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,386. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

