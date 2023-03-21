Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 6,936 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 4.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 933,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 718,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. 4,063,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,740. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

