Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 48,454 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 48,454 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,689. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.