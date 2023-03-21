Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 292,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

