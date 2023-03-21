Bao Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,395.13 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $4,395.13 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00360086 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,341.65 or 0.26172471 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

