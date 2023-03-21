Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.02. Barclays shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 2,844,429 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Barclays Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barclays

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Barclays by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

