Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 448 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

