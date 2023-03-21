Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0550 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Beldex has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $221.23 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.37 or 0.06387494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

