Beldex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.39 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $220.86 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.29 or 0.06485455 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00022820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.