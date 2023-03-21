Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 8,740 shares.The stock last traded at $29.01 and had previously closed at $29.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Belite Bio Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

