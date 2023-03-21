Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 8,740 shares.The stock last traded at $29.01 and had previously closed at $29.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
