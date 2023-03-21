BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Critical Survey

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Adicet Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$9.71 million ($0.11) -0.61 Adicet Bio $24.99 million 11.02 -$62.00 million ($1.71) -3.75

BetterLife Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adicet Bio. Adicet Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BetterLife Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Adicet Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -2,364.91% Adicet Bio N/A -22.99% -20.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BetterLife Pharma and Adicet Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Adicet Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Adicet Bio has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 329.02%. Given Adicet Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Summary

Adicet Bio beats BetterLife Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BetterLife Pharma

(Get Rating)

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections. The company's pipeline products include BETR-001 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, treatment resistance depression, cluster headaches, and post-traumatic stress disorder; and BETR-002 to treat benzodiazepine dependency, anxiety, and spasticity. It is also developing MM-003 for treatment of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections; MM-001, a topical cream for local intravaginal use to treat HPV-induced cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; and AP-002 for the treatment of cancer. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.