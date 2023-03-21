Biconomy (BICO) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001465 BTC on major exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $208.03 million and $4.81 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00364987 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,443.44 or 0.26528559 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

