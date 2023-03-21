Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.55 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $207.48 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $131.92 or 0.00468381 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,160.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00131101 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,342,981 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

