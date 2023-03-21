Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $286.17 million and $8.29 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $16.34 or 0.00058224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

