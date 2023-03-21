Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $285.22 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $16.29 or 0.00057810 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00126942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.