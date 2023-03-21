BitDAO Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $8.71 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001973 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00359329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.61 or 0.26117264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010201 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

