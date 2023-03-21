BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Hits $34.88 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.88 million and approximately $711,426.08 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005028 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

