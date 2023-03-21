BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.35 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $595.01 million and $28.35 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001165 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000062 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $19,400,487.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.