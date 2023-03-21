BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.43 ($2.35).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

