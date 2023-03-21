BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.43 ($2.35).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
