Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 263315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Blackrock Silver from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$52.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.17.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

