Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Buys 100,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,232.50.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

CVE BAU traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,986. The firm has a market cap of C$25.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Featured Articles

