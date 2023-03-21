Bluzelle Price Down 5.4% This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $28.81 million and $4.75 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.

Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle’s swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

Bluzelle Token Trading

