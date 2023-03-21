BNB Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $337.50 or 0.01195311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $53.29 billion and $646.94 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,890,789 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

