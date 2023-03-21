BNB Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $337.50 or 0.01195311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $53.29 billion and $646.94 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,890,789 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
