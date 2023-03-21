Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.95

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 1132489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

