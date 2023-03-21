Brady (NYSE:BRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brady has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 67.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brady by 21.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Brady by 353.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 3.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.