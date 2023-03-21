Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Community Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.4% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $643.71 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.92 and a 200-day moving average of $537.38. The firm has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.