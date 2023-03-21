Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $643.50. 305,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,257. The company has a market cap of $268.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $646.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

