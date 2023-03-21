Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $76.33

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $73.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.