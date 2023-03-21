Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Price Target at $140.25

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $22,164,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

