Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Director Nancy Patricia Dorn Acquires 3,391 Shares

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) Director Nancy Patricia Dorn acquired 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,864.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BEP.UN traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.71. The company had a trading volume of 139,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,414. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of C$32.58 and a 1-year high of C$53.09. The stock has a market cap of C$11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.16%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

