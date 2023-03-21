BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$137.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.17.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 1.3 %

BRP stock traded up C$1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,175. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 52 week low of C$76.72 and a 52 week high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.95.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.